BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a house fire over the weekend.

Crews were called to the 4800 block of Kynnelworth Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday, August 3. Investigators say the fire started on the deck. Much of it was burned away. Our News 8 Drone showed the flames extended up the back wall to the roof of the house.

Crews say the home was heavily damaged. The homeowner was able to get out along with his dogs. No one was hurt.