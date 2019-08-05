Parts of Lincoln Avenue in Davenport closing for construction

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A section of Lincoln Avenue in davenport is being closed for reconstruction.

The affected are of the avenue is between W Locust and W Central Park and will be closed for approximately two months and is planned to reopen on September 27th, depending on weather and other conditions.

The Davenport Public Works Department says that the construction aims to replace the asphalt, curbs, and gutters, as well as some driveways and sidewalks.

Residents are encouraged to use Fairmount Street as a north/south connection between W Locust and W Central Park for the construction period.