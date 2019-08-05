Parts of Lincoln Avenue in Davenport closing for construction

Posted 1:12 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, August 5, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A section of Lincoln Avenue in davenport is being closed for reconstruction.

The affected are of the avenue is between W Locust and W Central Park and will be closed for approximately two months and is planned to reopen on September 27th, depending on weather and other conditions.

The Davenport Public Works Department says that the construction aims to replace the asphalt, curbs, and gutters, as well as some driveways and sidewalks.

Residents are encouraged to use Fairmount Street as a north/south connection between W Locust and W Central Park for the construction period.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.