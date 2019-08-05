× Neil Armstrong Elementary has a new principal

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Neil Armstrong Elementary has a new principal after the candidate was approved at the Bettendorf School Board meeting.

At the August 5 Bettendorf School Board meeting, directors approved the appointment of Jayme Olson to the position of Neil Armstrong Elementary Principal.

“We are excited to move Jayme into the position of Neil Armstrong Principal,” said Mike Raso, Superintendent. “She brings great leadership skills, a deep educational background, and experience working with a variety of students, staff, and parents to the position.”

Olson holds a Master of Art in Education and Iowa Administrative Certification from Western Illinois University. She also has a Master in the Art of Teaching and Learning with a specialization in curriculum and instruction from NOVA Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Psychology from Iowa State University.

Olson has been working in the Bettendorf Community School District since 2002. She has been an associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School since 2010. Prior, she taught 8th grade mathematics and literature. She also taught 6th grade in the Pleasant Valley Community School District. Additionally, Olson served as the Bettendorf High School head varsity girls basketball coach (2003 – 2009), assistant varsity coach (2002-2003), and Pleasant Valley High School freshman girls basketball coach (2000-2002). Olson was inducted into the Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, retired Iowa State University Jersey #53 in 2004, and was inducted in the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Olson is replacing David Hlas, who is now working as the Director of Special Services in the Bettendorf Community School District.