Munchie Mondays: The Fluff Screamer

MOLINE, Illinois -- We tried a unique burger from Pennsylvania on Monday, August 5.

News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen tried the "Fluff Screamer."

You can get it at Tony's Lunch in Girardville. Fun Fact: The restaurant is not open during lunch. You can find more fun facts about this special sandwich, and the restaurant by clicking on this link.

The burger comes with raw onions, spicy chili sauce and marshmallow fluff. We added chili pepper to ours because the store didn't have any spicy sauce.

Cheese is optional, and Tony's restaurant workers recommend adding a pad of butter on top. It's also recommended to wash down the burger with some TrueMoo chocolate milk.

