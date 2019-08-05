× Looking to help QC Crime Stoppers? Run in their 5K this month

MOLINE, Illinois– The Crime Stoppers 5K Run is returning for another year.

Moline Police Detective Jon Leach is joining us Tuesday, August 6 during Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the event. It takes place Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 8:00 am at Bass Street Landing downtown.

There will be 5K run, 1 mile fun run and 1/4 mile fun run. There will be great food and entertainment post-race. The 5K’s in support of P3 tip reporting app.

To register for the 5K, fun run, or just make a simple donation, click here.