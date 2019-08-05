× House fire in Monmouth leaves “significant” damage

MONMOUTH, Illinois-Monmouth firefighters say a home had “significant” damage after a house fire.

On Monday, August 5 around 1:46 p.m. the Monmouth Fire Department responded to 400 block of East 11th Avenue in Monmouth, IL for a residential structure fire.

Firefighters say the fire involved two structures on the property.

They performed a search of the structures and did not find any human or animals in the structures.

Although the fire was brought under control quickly, the fire caused significant damage to an outbuilding and moderate damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.