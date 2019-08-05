Here’s the timing for the first storms in nearly three weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

July 17th was the last time we had more than a tenth of an inch of rain. Before that? July 3rd! Rainfall amounts will not be significant unless you are one of the lucky ones who get rain for more than a few hours.

As the atmosphere heats up today, a few showers and storms will be possible. Notice, I used the word "few." I believe the more numerous activity will remain out in Central Iowa for the day ahead. After 6pm, storms will be more numerous in our local area of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

There's a chance for severe weather across Central and Northern Iowa today, mainly for damaging wind potential. As storms enter our airspace this evening, they should be in a weakening phase...but still could produce some locally damaging wind.

It will remain warm Tuesday with an isolated storm. Storm chances remain moot for the remainder of the week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen