× Half-staff flag order issued for August 8th to honor weekend shooting victims

Flags across the nation will be lowered on Thursday, August 8th until sunset in honor of the 29 lives lost and many more injured in the mass shootings that took place over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and, Dayton, Ohio.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued the mandate in the morning on Monday, August 5th, ordering public facilities to fly their flags at half-staff on Thursday. She also recommends private citizens and buildings do the same.

This coincides with President Trump’s proclamation for half-staff flags throughout the country on the same day.