Gas station robbed in Burlington, do you recognize the men responsible?

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Police are asking for help finding the two men responsible for robbing a Burlington gas station.

On Monday, August 5 around 2:28 a.m. police say the Gasland located at 1003 Summer Street was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers determined through witness statements and video surveillance that two black males had entered the store armed with a handgun.

Once inside the store, one of the men demanded cash and then both left the store with an “undisclosed amount of money”.

Police say the suspects were last seen running North from the front of the store.

Recognize the men in the pictures below?

Anyone with information pertaining to this robbery is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.