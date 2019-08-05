× Davenport police warn of home theft scammers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is warning residents of home burglary scams occurring in various neighborhoods.

People have been knocking on doors asking “for money for diapers, for a drink of water or offer to assist with lawn care or outside projects,” the department said in a Facebook post from Friday, August 2. The person will then insist on entering your home in order to commit a theft, according to police.

Police are encouraging people to call 9-1-1 if scammers refuse to leave or continue asking to be let inside.

The department also included this list of recommendations for Davenport residents to follow to avoid becoming a victim of burglary:

– Always keep your windows and doors locked, even when you are home. Keep your doors locked while working out in the yard.

– Always look out a window to see who is at your door. Make sure the person sees you. This lets them know that someone is actually home.

– Never open your door to anyone you do not know. Do not give them an opportunity to push the door in.

– Do not be fooled by “phony” uniforms, work vests, or ID badges. If you did not call or request the service, do not open the door.

– Never allow anyone who you do not know or a business who you did not request, enter your home.

– If the scammer refuses to leave and/or continues to pressure you into letting them in, call 9-1-1 immediately.