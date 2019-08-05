Colona fire chief warns against open burning in dry conditions

Posted 5:08 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, August 5, 2019

COLONA- Colona Fire Chief John Swan has is asking all residents to be aware of local laws and the dangers of open burning.

According to the chief, you should contact your local fire department before open burning in the current dry conditions.

The chief also had several tips for open burning:

  1. Do not leave open burning unattended.
  2. Only burn organic material that grows on your property (grass, brush, tree limbs...)
  3. Never burn anything you can't put out yourself, always have a means of extinguishing nearby.
  4. Only burn with low or no wind to keep flames from spreading.
  5. You may be responsible for damage caused by your open bur that runs outside of your own property.
  6. Follow local ordinances.
