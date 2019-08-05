× Two armed robberies reported in two days in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Police Department is asking for information surrounding two armed robberies.

On Sunday, July 28, someone was held at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Angular Street by three black males demanding property, according to Lt. Adam Schaefer with the Burlington Police Department. The robbers then took off on foot. This happened around 2:10 a.m.

Lt. Schaefer said the next day around 10:15 p.m., two black males reportedly held two victims at gunpoint near Perkins Park. The suspects were last seen walking north on Summer Street.

There were no reported injuries in either incident, according to a statement from the department.

Police are asking that anyone with information about these incidences to contact the department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.