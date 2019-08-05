× Boil order issued for Village of Carbon Cliff

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for parts of Carbon Cliff.

The boil order, which is considered precautionary, is for Merry Oaks Additions, Villa Pines Circle, Old Orchard Apartments, Comfort Inn, Super 8, Deerfield Restaurant, and the BP Gas Station on John Deere Road.

The notice was issued on Sunday, August 4, and advised that residents in certain areas should boil their water before cooking or drinking. It’s advised that the water be boiled for five minutes before use.

There was a malfunctioning chlorine pump, according to the notice. The boil order will remain in effect until the necessary repairs are made and tests from the Environmental Protection Agency come back clear.