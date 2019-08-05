BNSF train derails west of Zearing

ZEARING, Illinois — A BNSF train partially fell off of its rails in the early afternoon on Monday, August 5th.

Photos submitted by Scott Anderson Photography show a line of train cars laying on their sides in the ditch next to the rail lines about a quarter of a mile west of Zearing, Illinois.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Department and Malden Fire Department responded to the scene, but arrived to a fairly quiet scene, noting that the derailment was small with only 14 derailed cars, injured nobody, and did not contain any hazardous materials, as the train in question was only carrying sand.

