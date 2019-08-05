× Biden campaign to host community events in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are making stops in several Iowa cities as part of the 2020 Presidential Campaign on August 7th and 8th.

The campaign is hosting a community event to open discussions with Iowans as well as opening local campaign offices throughout the day on Wednesday, August 7th, capped off with a visit to the Iowa State Fair on the afternoon of Thursday, August 8th.

The schedule for campaign events, as given in a campaign press release, are as follows:

Wednesday, August 7th:

Burlington – Joe Biden is hosting a community event at Barn on the Ridge at 14133 Irish Ridge Road from 1:00 pm. to 3:00 p.m. Click here for more information and to sign up for the event. Some details are suspect to change.

Davenport – Jill Biden is opening a local campaign office at 1706 Brady Street at 4:45 p.m.

– Jill Biden is opening a local campaign office at 1706 Brady Street at 4:45 p.m. Dubuque – Jill Biden is opening a local campaign office at 799 Main Street at 7:00 p.m

Thursday, August 8th:

Des Moines – Joe and Jill Biden are attending the Iowa State Fair beginning at 1:00 p.m.