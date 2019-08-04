× Florida couple arrested after allegedly running red light, killing motorcyclist, stealing car

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash and subsequent carjacking early Saturday morning in Pasco County have been arrested.

Troopers said Cody Bearry, 31, and Breanna Wright, 23, ran a red light, hitting and killing 26-year-old Angel Fiallos, who was on a motorcycle, just before 7:30 a.m.

The couple’s 2000 Dodge Dakota continued through the intersection hitting another vehicle, which was then propelled into a fourth vehicle, troopers said. The drivers of those vehicles suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, the couple ran across the highway to a Wawa where they got into a fight with another motorist, carjacking a green 2002 Saturn two-door. Bearry and Wright reportedly then drove away eastbound on SR-54.

Troopers said Pasco County deputies located the stolen Saturn Saturday afternoon and chased the couple.

When the pursuit ended, troopers said Bearry ran away.

Wright was taken into custody, and Bearry was later caught after a search through woods and a canal.

Bearry faces a charge from the Florida Highway Patrol of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Investigations by FHP and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office into this incident remain active.