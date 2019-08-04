Doggy Days at Bent River Brewing Company supports local animal shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Bent River Brewing Company is lending a hand to local animal shelters by hosting fundraising events for owners and their dogs.

Today, plenty of pups and their owners stopped by Doggy Days at the Rock Island brewery to grab a drink, a bite to eat and some treats.

The money raised today by raffles and donations will benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Illinois.

"The best part about this is the money for the animals," said Sherry Phillips, the shelter's board president. "Without the donations and support of the community here, we wouldn't be able to do what we do. We save animals on a daily basis."

The brewery is hosting several more Doggy Days to benefit shelters across the Quad Cities -- Sept. 1st, Sept. 15th, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20th.