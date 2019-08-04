18th annual jazz service features Bix Beiderbecke classics during serivce

Posted 5:22 pm, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, August 4, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A local church mixed things up during church this morning, playing Bix Beirderbecke classics during service.

This was the 18th annual jazz service at the Church of Peace in Rock Island, Illinois.

Members of the church make up this band. During church, they played traditional hymns and during bible verses, along with music from Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke.

"We've always liked the music of traditional jazz and of Bix so we thought why not bring it to church," said Jessica Wayternick, the band's conductor. "Everyone else likes it too."

Wayternick also says connecting to Bix Beirderbeck is an advantage for the Quad City band.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.