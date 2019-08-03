× Salvation Army “Stuff the Bus” collecting school supplies in the Quad Cities

The Salvation Army is at Walmart stores across the Quad Cities collecting school supplies for its annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

Members will be at the four metro QC Walmart locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting donated supplies to be distributed to low-income, homeless, and other children in desperate need of supplies for the upcoming academic year. The Salvation Army has said that they are especially looking for pencils, pens, wide-ruled notebooks, loose-leaf paper, crayons, glue, glue sticks, erasers, and dry erase markers. They are also accepting monetary donations at the Davenport Salvation Army location.

The items will be distributed on August 7th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and August 8th from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Davenport and Moline locations. parents are asked to bring identification for each child from kindergarten to eighth grade.