Sabers fall in 3A state final game

Posted 10:55 pm, August 3, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Up against the top-seeded Xavier Saints, Central DeWitt falls 8-1 in the 3A state final game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.