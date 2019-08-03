× In the Kitchen with Fareway: How to Find the Perfect Watermelon, Plus 3 New Ways to Eat August’s Fruit

August is National Watermelon Month! On Tuesday, August 3rd during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to find the perfect watermelon while grocery shopping, three fun ways to prepare it, and the reason why watermelon is good for you:

Finding the Perfect Watermelon

Pick up the watermelon – a good watermelon should be surprisingly heavy for its size. Knock on the watermelon with your knuckles and you should hear an echo sound as if you are inside of a cave. If you hear a ‘thud,’ try a different watermelon. Check the bottom – there should be a creamy yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.

Health Benefits of Watermelon

Excellent levels of Vitamin A and C to boost immunity

Watermelon is 92% water and a great way to stay hydrated in the summer sun

Watermelon contains lycopene, an antioxidant that plays a role in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays

New Ways to Eat Watermelon

Grill it! Slice your watermelon in chunks and place on the grill for 2-5 minutes. The char from the grill will add a delicious, exciting flavor!

Add diced watermelon to your fresh summer salads.

On wooden skewers or large toothpicks, layer watermelon, cheese and prosciutto for a mouthwatering appetizer.

Click here for some more recipes!