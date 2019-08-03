Horses provide therapy for veterans experiencing PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa - Veterans dealing with PTSD had a chance to cope with their difficult experiences thanks to the company of a horse Saturday afternoon.

Operation Horses and Heroes came to a local farm in Blue Grass to work with veterans from all over the country. The program revolves around equine assisted psychotherapy, which allows veterans tow work with horses and benefit mentally and behaviorally.

Leaders of the program teach veterans aspects like how to care for a horse and talks them through powerful therapy sessions with the horses.

"With all the stuff that's been going on in my life, in military service and outside of it, it's a rare thing to find some peace," says George Crouse, a veteran participant. "There's something to be said when you are out there with the horse that it's not going to judge you, you don't have to worry about a whole lot and you kind of get a support system in that horse."

This is the second year the program has been held at the Blue Grass farm. It's a three day program that ends Sunday afternoon.