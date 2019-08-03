Abernathy’s opens new store after record-flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abernathy's is now open at a new location after this spring's record-flood in Downtown Davenport.

The flood wall breach closed their store for three months. Today, shoppers packed the store for their grand re-opening.

"I think (after the flood) was a really large mix of emotions," said Nicole Perez, Abernathy's owner. "It was sad and we didn't know what we were gonna do. But we were hopeful we knew we wanted to continue. We didn't want to close up for good so it was determination after that -- just getting it done."

Perez said they lost about $30,000 worth of sales and inventory in the flood's aftermath.

Their new store is off Third Street and Scott Street, across from 392 Coffee.