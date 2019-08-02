× Visitors across the world come to remember the legacy of Bix Beiderbecke

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tourists from all over the world are in town for the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, but also to take part in some Bix jazz history.

This week, dozens of visitors from across the country visited the Bix Beiderbecke Museum – in the basement of River Music Experience. Some visitors traveled internationally coming from places like Australia, Canada, and even Germany.

The museum was closed after the 2019 flood pushed three inches of water into the basement.

Some visitors, like Carl Sutcliffe, are returning for another visit. Sutcliffe is back from Toronto after attending the festival last year as well.

“Musically the guy was a genius, just fantastic,” Sutcliffe says. “And how can you not love this music? I can’t see how anyone could not not appreciate hot jazz. It’s just such happy, vibrant music that’s part of American culture – that’s why I’m here.”

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.