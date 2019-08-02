× Still on track to get slightly warmer, more humid in the coming days

Great way to end the weekend the same way we started with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and seasonal summer temperatures. By tonight, temperatures will dip around 60 which is still cool enough to keep the windows open for one more night.

In the coming days, temperatures as well as the humidity are still on track to inch up just a little bit each day. Upper 80s for highs, mid to upper 60s for lows will be common both Saturday and Sunday with the mercury peaking around the 90 degree mark on Monday.

Now, if we could just squeeze some of that humidity in the form of a good shower. A lonely shower later on Sunday is still in the cards but the focus is just north of the area. By later Tuesday, a cool front is the only half way decent trigger to pop an isolated coverage of showers. However, the intensity of the rain still looks light. At least the passage of this front will return temperatures to more seasonable levels with highs around the low to mid 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

