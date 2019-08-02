Seat belts required on new Iowa school district buses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting this fall, Iowa school districts are required to have seat belts on all new buses, adding an additional $8,000 to the cost of a school bus purchase.

The Iowa State Board of Education unanimously adopted new rules calling for standard lap-shoulder seat belts on school buses bought by the districts this year. The rules also mandate each bus includes an additional stop arm, hand rails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.

A new school bus ranges from $90,000 to $100,000, but seat belts add an additional $8,000 to that cost, according to a statement from the board of education. School districts will not be required to retrofit older buses they already own.

In Iowa, school districts use a levy or their general funds to buy new school buses, according to the statement.

The rules take effect on Oct. 2 and "new" school buses are considered as those made on or after that date.