NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 4 Unique Ways to Enjoy Watermelon

Happy August! It's the last full month of summer and so we are celebrating a summer staple - watermelon!

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, August 2nd , we showed you four ways to take this fruit to the next level:

1) Watermelon Sorbet

This is so easy, you guys - but it takes awhile. All you have to do is scoop out little chunks of watermelon, freeze them, then run them through your blender to smooth them out. Scoop that mixture into a pan - we used a loaf pan - and then pop it back into the freezer for a few more hours. Spoon into a bowl and VIOLA - Watermelon Sorbet! This is perfect for the hot weather we have coming up this weekend.

2) Watermelon Fries

No deep fryer or oven necessary! For this recipe, just cut the watermelon to look like french fries, sprinkle with some lime zest, salt, and chili powder - then mix up a delicious dipping sauce of greek yogurt, lime juice, honey, and a pinch of chili powder. YUM!

3) Margarita Watermelon

We are immersing booze into our fruit for this fun recipe. You'll soak triangles of watermelon in tequila, triple sec, and lime juice - plus sprinkle some salt and lime zest on top. WORD OF CAUTION: Take small bites, because this one packs a punch!

4) Watermelon Frose

It's the drink of the summer combined with the fruit of the summer. Use some of your leftover frozen watermelon from the Watermelon Sorbet, freeze a bottle of rose into some ice cube trays, then combine both in a blender. Add some simple syrup (water and sugar heated up until the sugar dissolves) to taste - and sip the last days of summer away... until all the pumpkin-flavored stuff takes over this fall.

Enjoy!