Assumption and Central DeWitt are set to square off in the Class 3A Baseball Semi-Finals. Assumption has won two straight State Championship and seven straight games at Principal Park. Central DeWitt has plenty of pitching as they get ready to play.

Iowa State Football has their annual Media Day. The Cyclones are coming off an 8-5 season and a second straight bowl appearance. ISU is ranked 24th in the preseason poll and have high expectations for the 2019 season.