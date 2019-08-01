Bettendorf Schools operations director dies in I-74 crash Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois-- Bettendorf Schools Communications Director Celeste Miller confirms their operations director, Chris Andrus, 36, was killed in an Interstate 74 accident Wednesday.

Andrus stopped his car in the shoulder of the Iowa-bound lanes and walked out in front of two semi-trailers, just after 8:30 a.m. on July 31, Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson confirmed. It happened on I-74 Iowa-bound, just south of The Big X.

Andrus was the Director of Operations for the school district from 2015 to 2019, but had resigned from his position in July and was on medical leave for the remainder of the month, according to Miller.

School leaders say they have, "arranged for a grief counselor to assist staff with their grieving. If you would like to visit with the grief counselor, contact the district administration center to learn more (563) 359-3681."

The crash is still under investigation.

41.361088 -90.074677