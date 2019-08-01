× Official Cardinals brand license plate coming to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveiled a new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plate will be coming to Illinois after Labor Day.

The license plate features the Cardinals iconic ‘Birds on Bat’ logo.

Vicki Bryant, vice president of Event Services and Merchandising for the St. Louis Cardinals, joined White for the unveiling. “As someone born in Alton, I am proud of the legacy the St. Louis Cardinals have built in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” said White. “This is an exciting opportunity for fans to express pride for their team, while supporting public education in Illinois. It is my pleasure to have the St. Louis Cardinals organization take part in this meaningful program.” “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White to create a St. Louis Cardinals license plate,”

After Labor Day, the public will be able to preorder the St. Louis Cardinals license plates by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Fans will be able to order random number, personalized or vanity plates.

Officials say each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout the state of Illinois.

The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing is different for vanity and personalized license plates.