After delays Superintendent Kobylski hired for Davenport Community School District

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With the 2019-2020 school year starting in just three weeks, Davenport Community School District announced its new superintendent began Friday.

Robert Kobylski, Ed.D., finalized his paperwork before the August 15 deadline set by the Iowa Board of Education becoming the district’s new superintendent on July 1. Kobylski follows Interim Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth.

Complications with Kobylski’s certifications led to delay after delay as the board of education claimed “the classes he took in Wisconsin don’t reflect Iowa’s standards“.

Kobylski formerly served as the superintendent of Nicolet High School and the Fox Point-Bayside School District in Wisconsin, according to a statement from the district.