‘Missing and Murdered’ podcast presents… Crime Chat: Trudy Appleby

CRIME CHAT: From the host that brought you the podcast, “Missing and Murdered in the Midwest,” WQAD News 8 Executive Producer Toria Wilson, sits down with those with direct knowledge to the cases that left the Quad City area asking questions.

EPISODE ONE: Toria sits down with Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin, to talk about the Trudy Appleby case. We talk about the initial investigation into Trudy’s disappearance, and in hindsight, how things could have been handled differently. Detective Griffin also discusses the credible and not-so-credible tips that are still coming in to this day.

The two talk about the latest in the investigation, specifically the boat that is linked to the person of interest, William “Ed” Smith, in this case.

Trudy’s case has never gone cold, according to Griffin, and he works to try to bring closure for the Appleby family. He’s been seen passing out fliers on Campbell’s Island, posting on social media, and helped add billboards along two busy roadways in Rock Island County.

Detective Griffin, has spearheaded the search in the last few years to try to find the answers to numerous missing persons cases in Moline, not just Trudy’s. He’s been quoted countless times, saying there are people in the Quad Cities harboring secrets, and hopes those who have the key in unlocking these cases, come forward.

If you do have information on the Appleby case, contact Moline Police’s non-emergency line at (309) 797-0401 or Quad City Crimestoppers at (309) 762-9500. You can also submit at tip through the P3 app.