Little breakdown in this latest summer pattern

Posted 3:16 pm, August 1, 2019, by

Another winner of the day with plenty of sun, low humidity and daytime highs reaching the mid 80s .  Give the A/C a break again tonight with lows dipping around the 60 degree mark.

We’ll still on track to inch up those temperatures a degree or two this upcoming weekend, where at the same time adding a touch more humidity.   Temperatures will peak by Monday with highs around 90 degree mark.

Afterwards, these high temperatures will breakdown as a weak cool front slides in later Tuesday.  Coverage still looks isolated due to a lack of dynamics, so rainfall amounts look light.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

