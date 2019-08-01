× Iowa sales-tax free holiday begins first weekend of August

Whether you need to go back-to-school shopping or just feel like treating yourself, you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck during the first weekend of August.

The state of Iowa is sales-tax free from midnight Friday, August 1 through Saturday, August 2. The annual holiday applies to shoes and clothing that are less than $100 per item.

All businesses that are open are required to participate.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Revenue website.