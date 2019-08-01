Iowa sales-tax free holiday begins first weekend of August

Posted 9:53 am, August 1, 2019, by

The state of Iowa is sales-tax free from midnight Friday, August 1, 2019 through Saturday, August 2. The annual holiday applies to shoes and clothing that are less than $100 per item. Stock photo courtesy of Storyblocks.

Whether you need to go back-to-school shopping or just feel like treating yourself, you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck during the first weekend of August.

The state of Iowa is sales-tax free from midnight Friday, August 1 through Saturday, August 2. The annual holiday applies to shoes and clothing that are less than $100 per item.

All businesses that are open are required to participate.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Revenue website. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.