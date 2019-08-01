UPDATED: Apartment building on fire and water main break in downtown East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Thick clouds of black smoke filled the sky as an apartment building burned and the streets flooded with water in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in downtown East Moline.

Firefighters were working to put out the flames of the burning apartment building since around noon on Thursday, August 1. A main water break in the city also flooded the area near 12th street and 15th Avenue with water, according to the East Moline Police Department.

It is still unclear if the two incidences are related.

There are currently no reported injuries and there are no people inside of the building.

RIGHT NOW: Flames shoot out of an Apartment building in East Moline on 15th Avenue between 12th Street and 11th Street. (@wqad) pic.twitter.com/zF3MyvfXzI — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) August 1, 2019

There are six units inside of the apartment building, but only five had residents, according to the landlord. About 10 people were living in the building at the time of the fire.

The water break will not be fixed until tomorrow, according to East Moline Assistant Public Works Director, Todd Strickler.

Strickler said fire crews should have enough water to fight the fire.

Check back for updates as we hear more. WQAD News 8 Ryan Jenkins is reporting at the scene.

Video from Quad City Fire Wire Facebook page.