Wheel of Misfortune; Alexander Lucas-McCart

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 27-year-old Alexander Lucas-McCart. He's 6', 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of a controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.