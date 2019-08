Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Davenport this week, parading every day at the Mississippi Valley Fair. You can catch them around 5 p.m. now until Saturday.

Photojournalist Brandon Green got a behind-the-scenes look at how these horses get ready and introduce us to Doug Bousselot, the team's supervisor from Calamus, Iowa.