United Township boys’ basketball coach headed to Iowa

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The Western Big Six is now on the hunt for two new boys basketball coaches. A few weeks ago, Mike Reynolds stepped down from Galesburg, taking a position at DeKalb. Now, United Township’s head coach Ryan Webber is leaving the Panthers program, accepting an assistant coaching role at University of Iowa.

He says he’s always wanted to take his career to the next level — and now he’s getting that shot.

Webber join’s Fran McCaffery’s staff and program with two locals — Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp and Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer — on its roster.

Coach Webber boasts one regional and one sectional title during his four seasons at UT, and 77-41 record.