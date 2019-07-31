THE CITIES PODCAST: How Bix was saved

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the president of the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives about the effort to save memorabilia located in the basement of the River Music Experience as downtown Davenport flood protection collapsed.

Plus, what’s the biggest surprise at the museum since it opened just two years ago?

And what’s being done right now to make sure historians and music students know the true story of the musician who died at the age of 27 but still influences jazz today.

