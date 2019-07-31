Semi sideswipes parked vehicle along I-88 before crashing into ditch

Posted 11:27 am, July 31, 2019, by

Image from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSDALE, Illinois — A semi jack-knifed into a ditch after sideswiping another vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate 88.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 near Mile Marker 13, according to a statement from Sheriff John Booker with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.   The semi was headed eastbound when it  went off the road and hit the parked vehicle on his way into the ditch.

The semi’s cab rolled and the vehicle then came to a stop, said Sheriff Booker.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Illinois man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.  The other driver was unharmed.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

 

