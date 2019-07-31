× River Bend Foodbank opened pantry in NorthPark Mall following SouthPark

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following an expansion to SouthPark Mall in March, River Bend Foodbank opened a food pantry in NorthPark Mall.

The pantry is open Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

River Bend food pantries can be found on their website. The organization serves 23 counties in Iowa and Illinois with 114,480 adults and children experiencing food insecurity, the limited access to proper food, according to an annual ‘Map the Meal Gap’ study from Feeding America.

The food bank set a personal record in the past year delivering over 17 million meals to those in need. However, the meal gap study claims more than 19 million meals are needed for the River Bend coverage area.

“The new food pantries in NorthPark and SouthPark will help us close the gap in Scott and Rock Island Counties, just as we seek to do in each of the communities we serve,” Michael Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank said in a statement.