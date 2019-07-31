Need to fight the emerald ash borer? Local business can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- Charles Ray, the owner of Tree Medics LLC, says the infestation of the emerald ash borer has rapidly progressed as of late.

Ray the borer was first discovered in the Quad Cities and May through October's the best time to treat your trees. Ray joined us Wednesday, July 31 during News 8 at 11 to discuss his business.

Ray says the majority of the general public is not aware of the borer and as a result, many trees have died before the owners became aware of it.

Tree Medics LLC is located in Eldridge, but they serve the greater Quad City area. Their phone number's 563-579-8733 (TREE). You can also learn more about them by visiting their website.