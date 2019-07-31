More security officers on patrol at Mississippi Valley Fair this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Mississippi Valley Fair is ramping up security at the fairgrounds this year.

About 40 more security officers will be on patrol over the weekend.

"For the 100th anniversary, we’re expecting crowds to be a lot bigger and we want people to be safe when they come to the fairgrounds and have fun," said Shawn Loter, the general manager at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

Officers will be split between the fairgrounds and the grandstand. Loter added that security will also increase at night during the concerts at the grandstand.

Security will also search people entering the fair -- looking for prohibited items like weapons and alcohol.

"(Security has) been doing a pretty good job. Last night, we had very little problems with fighting," Loter said. "I just want everybody to know that they can feel safe with their families and have fun tonight."

