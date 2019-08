Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-MidAmerican says it wants to expand electric car charging stations in Iowa.

The company is looking to install stations in more than a dozen cities, including Davenport and Iowa City.

They say each station would charge an electric car in less than 45-minutes.

MidAmerican is taking applications from businesses that are interested in hosting a charging station.

MidAmerican says they will install and maintain them.