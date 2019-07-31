× Inching temperatures a bit in the coming days… Humidity, too

What you see is what you get. What we call ‘persistence’ in the methods of forecasting and the weather pattern the past few days. Highs today will make their way back in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon with the humidity once again staying in check. Tonight will once again cool off those temperatures quickly with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

We’ll inch up those high temperatures a degree each day as we slowly increase just a touch more humidity through the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs are still on track to peak by Sunday and Monday with highs around the 90 degree mark.

Could see a lonely shower or thunderstorm Sunday night before an approaching front scheduled to arrive later Tuesday pops a few showers and thunderstorms. Still not impressed with the coverage during that period. Hopefully, that will change in the coming days. Fingers crossed!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

