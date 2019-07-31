Crash involving semi and pedestrian closes part of I-74 westbound near Colona

Posted 8:54 am, July 31, 2019, by

COLONA, Illinois — Part of Interstate 74 is shut down to westbound traffic where police say a semi collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency crews are on scene, according to Trooper Jason Wilson with the Illinois State Police.   The crash happened just south of the Big ‘X’ near Mile Marker 15.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto Illinois Route 81 at Lynn Center.

Click here for traffic information, anytime. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.