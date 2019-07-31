× Crash involving semi and pedestrian closes part of I-74 westbound near Colona

COLONA, Illinois — Part of Interstate 74 is shut down to westbound traffic where police say a semi collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency crews are on scene, according to Trooper Jason Wilson with the Illinois State Police. The crash happened just south of the Big ‘X’ near Mile Marker 15.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto Illinois Route 81 at Lynn Center.

