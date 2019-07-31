× COMING SOON: LemonGrass Cafe in Iowa, New Housing Development in Bettendorf, Update on UTICA & 56th Strip Mall in Davenport

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ “Coming Soon” Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

Old City Hall , Davenport

The owners of the LemonGrass Cafe on 5th Avenue in downtown Moline are going to open up another restaurant. This time, in Iowa. They posted a picture on their Facebook page saying, “From the Red River in Yunnan, to Saigon and Bangkok, to the Quad Cities, Miss Phay has arrived and brought a new, multicultural perspective on Asian cuisine. Look forward later this year to a new Cafe in downtown Davenport, next to the Old City Hall. Stay tuned for more exciting developments!”

The Facebook page says the address of the new restaurant, called Miss Phay Cafe, would be 512 Brady Street, just across the street from the apartments at 5th and Brady.

Forest Grove Crossings, Bettendorf

A News 8 Viewer wrote to us, asking about a new housing development located on Forest Grove Road in Bettendorf – west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Sliverthorne Homebuilders is the developer of what’s being called “Forest Grove Crossings.”

We visited the site and there is a lot of building going on. Jeff Reiter, Economic Development Director of Bettendorf, tells us that the development consists of single-family houses – ranch and two-story homes – as well as some townhomes. According to Silverthorne, floor plans are customizable and start at $300,000. The first residents are expected to move in later this year.

UTICA & 56th, Davenport

This is an update to a project we first told you about during “Coming Soon” in April!

UTICA & 56th is a strip mall located on Utica Ridge Road, north of 53rd Street in Davenport. The buildings are up and there’s already a sign on one of the storefronts – Edward Jones. Also planned for this strip, Katsch Boutique out of Geneseo. The store is slated to open in August, according to its Instagram Page. Pure Hair & Beauty Lounge, 392 Caffe, and Basil & Vine – a pizza and wine restaurant – are also in the works. No opening dates set for those three businesses just yet.

Elmore Avenue, north of Holiday Inn, Davenport

Patty Showemaker had a question about what was going in on “Elmore Avenue north of the Great Escape & south of Furniture Row.”

After talking with city leaders, they say a new hotel’s going in. The Heart of America Group’s building a Fairfield Inn & Suites at the site.

The building permit calls for a five story, 108 room hotel and pool. The site’s just north of CEO Mike Whalen’s Elmore Marketplace development, where he already put in the Holiday Inn & Suites and The J Bar Davenport.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.