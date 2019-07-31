× Bernie Sanders raises $1.1 million following debate

(CNN) — Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has raised $1.1 million since Tuesday and took in more than 70,000 contributions from small-dollar donors.

The announcement comes a day after Sanders’ fiery defense of his progressive policies, such as “Medicare for All,” during the first night of CNN’s Democratic debate in Detroit.

“He left absolutely no doubt that he is the best candidate ready to take this fight to Donald Trump and finally bring the change we need to America,” his campaign manager Faiz Shakir said of Sanders’ debate performance.

The Vermont senator, who has built on a massive small-donor base from his 2016 campaign, is among the fundraising leaders of the 2020 Democratic field. In a Wednesday news release, his campaign said he has received more than two million contributions since launching his campaign in mid-February.

The second night of CNN’s Democratic debate airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.