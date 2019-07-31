Basketball event aims to bring East Moline community closer together

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An annual activity is bringing police and the community together for a fourth year.

Hoops 4 Hope is an evening of playing basketball and strengthening relationships within the community.  According to a statement about the event, the event started with a vision to unite communities within East Moline.

“We believe that bringing people together through a celebration like Hoops 4 Hope is a great way to unite our different communities into one,” read a statement from the organizers.

The event doubles as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to help neighbors in need.  For the 2019 event, the goal was set to raise $2,500. Running the event costs about $1,500; organizers said the extra $1,000 will go towards improving Hereford Park, located at 400 13th Street in East Moline.

Hoops 4 Hope was set for Wednesday, July 31 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.  They will accept monetary donations as well as school supplies.

