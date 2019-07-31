African American leadership society forms in Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF- A newly formed African American leadership society is looking to make a positive impact on kids in Quad City schools.

The society is supported by United Way of The Quad Cities.

The group says it will focus on income, health, and education of QC African American youth.

The society's manager says less than 43% of black students are reading proficiently by third grade compared to 74% of white students.

Organizers say they hope to work with other groups to provide mentoring programs for students.

Right now they're looking for 100 volunteers, 100 mentors, and 100 investors to join.